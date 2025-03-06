Lucky Investments inaugurates head office at Finance & Trade Centre

KARACHI - Mohammad Ali Tabba, the prominent business leader of Lucky Group (YBG), inaugurated head office of Lucky Investments Limited (formerly Interloop Asset Management Limited) at Finance & Trade Centre.

Present at the occasion were directors and senior management of the company including Chairman Mohammad Ali Tabba, Director Jawed Tabba and CEO, Mohammad Shoaib, CFA. Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ali Tabba, the chairman of the company said: “The launch of Lucky Investments marks a significant milestone in our journey. Financial Services is a new vertical that Lucky Group is adding to its lines of businesses. As we embark on this new chapter, we remain dedicated to providing Shariah-compliant investment solutions that meet the evolving needs of institutional and retail clients.”