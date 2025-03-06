Thursday, March 06, 2025
Lyon coach Paulo Fonseca handed nine-month suspension for confronting referee
3:06 PM | March 06, 2025
Olympique Lyon coach Paulo Fonseca has been suspended for nine months after an altercation with referee Benoit Millot during a Ligue 1 match against Brest, the French league’s Disciplinary Committee announced Wednesday.

Fonseca angrily confronted Millot following a controversial VAR decision that awarded Brest a penalty during the Week 24 fixture. The 52-year-old Portuguese manager even appeared to make a headbutting gesture toward the referee, prompting severe disciplinary action.

After the match, Fonseca addressed the incident in a press conference, expressing regret and issuing an apology for his behaviour.

The suspension will be in effect until Nov. 30

