Matt Lucas is sorry about commenting on Millie Bobby Brown’s new look

LAHORE - Matt Lucas has apologised to Millie Bobby Brown for posting about the “Stranger Things” star’s new look – a blonde ‘90s blowout paired with90s’ and Y2K-inspired ensembles. “Dear Millie, I just saw your post and wanted to respond, and provide some context,” the actor and former “Great British Bake Off” host wrote. “Nearly 25 years ago I co-wrote and appeared in a sketch show called ‘Little Britain’. There was a character in it called Vicky Pollard, who had blonde hair and always wore a pink top, and in the photo you had blonde hair and wore a pink top so I pointed out the similarity by posting one of her catchphrases,” Lucas added. “I thought you looked terrific and I was mortified when the press wrote that I ‘slammed’ you, firstly because that’s not my style, and secondly because I think you’re brilliant,” wrote Lucas. “I would not have posted it if I had thought it would have upset you but I realise it has and for that I apologise. Matt x.” Over the past week, Brown, 21, has been the subject of several articles commenting on her new style. While the platinum look generated excitement among fans who hoped it was Brown’s way of hinting at a role in a Britney Spears biopic, other publications criticised her for having “aged far beyond her years”. Brown, who is currently on a press tour for the Netflix film “The Electric State”, posted a video on Instagram on Monday in which she called out the media for “bullying” and “tearing young women down”, and addressed each journalist who had scrutinised her looks by name. Brown, whose career in the entertainment industry began at 10 years old, fired back at articles that questioned the changes in her appearance as she matured. Those she called out had headlines such as “What has Millie Bobby Brown done to her face?” and “Millie Bobby Brown mistaken for someone’s mom as she guides younger sister Ava through LA”.

“I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me,” Brown said on Instagram. “Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should look the way I did on ‘Stranger Things’ Season 1. And now because I don’t, I’m a target.” “I refuse to apologise for growing up,” she said. “Let’s do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing.”