Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq’s sacrifice not to go in vain, says Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD - Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N and the party parliamentary leader in the Senate, visited Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak on Wednesday to offer his condolences and recite Fatiha for Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq.

During his visit, Senator Siddiqui met with Maulana Abdul Haq II, the son of the late Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq, and expressed his heartfelt sympathies. The gathering was also attended by Maulana Rashid-ul-Haq Sami, deputy administrator of Darul Uloom Haqqania, along with other prominent leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S). Senator Siddiqui described the martyrdom of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq as a profound loss for the nation, praising his exceptional leadership in steering the affairs of Darul Uloom following the martyrdom of his father, Maulana Sami-ul-Haq. He also commended Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq’s efforts in maintaining the active role of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S) in national politics.

Reflecting on his longstanding association with Darul Uloom Haqqania, Senator Siddiqui condemned the terrorist attack on the seminary and the targeted killing of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq. He called for national unity in the fight against terrorism, stating, “The attack on Darul Uloom Haqqania and the martyrdom of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq serve as a stark reminder that we must stand united to eradicate terrorism from its roots. The government is fully cognizant of its national responsibility, and InshaAllah, the blood of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq will not be shed in vain.” Before concluding his visit, Senator Siddiqui penned his thoughts in the condolence book, paying tribute to the late Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq, according to a press release.