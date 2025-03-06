Thursday, March 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq’s sacrifice not to go in vain, says Irfan Siddiqui

Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq’s sacrifice not to go in vain, says Irfan Siddiqui
OUR STAFF REPORT
March 06, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N and the party parliamentary leader in the Senate, visited Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak on Wednesday to offer his condolences and recite Fatiha for Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq.

During his visit, Senator Siddiqui met with Maulana Abdul Haq II, the son of the late Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq, and expressed his heartfelt sympathies. The gathering was also attended by Maulana Rashid-ul-Haq Sami, deputy administrator of Darul Uloom Haqqania, along with other prominent leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S). Senator Siddiqui described the martyrdom of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq as a profound loss for the nation, praising his exceptional leadership in steering the affairs of Darul Uloom following the martyrdom of his father, Maulana Sami-ul-Haq. He also commended Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq’s efforts in maintaining the active role of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S) in national politics.

Trump thanks Pakistan

Reflecting on his longstanding association with Darul Uloom Haqqania, Senator Siddiqui condemned the terrorist attack on the seminary and the targeted killing of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq. He called for national unity in the fight against terrorism, stating, “The attack on Darul Uloom Haqqania and the martyrdom of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq serve as a stark reminder that we must stand united to eradicate terrorism from its roots. The government is fully cognizant of its national responsibility, and InshaAllah, the blood of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq will not be shed in vain.” Before concluding his visit, Senator Siddiqui penned his thoughts in the condolence book, paying tribute to the late Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq, according to a press release.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1741150309.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025