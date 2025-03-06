Military courts are not judiciary, observes SC judge

ISLAMABAD - The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court was Wednesday told that in the pres-ence of Articles 4, 9, and 10A of the Constitution there cannot be civilian trial by military courts.

Abid Shahid Zuberi, representing some members of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), said that the cases of terrorists, who daily attack the military installations, are tried in the Anti-Terrorism Courts. Justice Rizvi said that they have not seen trials of terrorists in the media. Zuberi said many people lost their lives in the recent Bannu bomb blast.

He added that a foreign spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was given the right of appeal then why cannot this right be granted to our own citizens. He said that the Attorney General for Pakistan has given under-taking before the Court that 103 accused in military custody will have right of appeal.

A seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan conducted hearing of the Intra-Court Appeals (ICAs) against the apex court decision on trial of civilians by military courts.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar responding to the argument of Abid Zuberi of Article 175 of the Consti-tution, said that the Court Martials are established under the Army Act, and the army personnel also have the fundamental rights.

Justice Amin questioned that whether Article 175(3) which talks about that the judiciary will be sepa-rate from the executive in 14 years, will come through any declaration of the Court or legislation is re-quired for this purpose.

Abid Shahid Zuberi, who represented some members of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), told that Brigadier (retd) Farrukh Bakht Ali (FB Ali) was the war hero, and he was forced to resign, but he retired on 10-08-78. The allegations against him were that he was using the young army officers to topple the government of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. The then government wanted that he be awarded death sentence by the Field General Court Martial, but due to resistance of two junior members of the FGCM he was sentenced for life. However, General Zia ul Haq after the hanging of Z A Bhutto released him in 1978.

Justice Mazhar said that the counsel of the Ministry of Defence had told the Court that according to the Army Manual Book there are many fundamental rights available to accused who are tried by the Court Martial. If some accused don’t get those rights then it is another thing, but so many fundamental rights are available to the accused, whose trial is being conducted under the Army Act, he added.

The judge asked the counsel that their challenge is that the presiding officers in the Court Martial are not independent, and also do not have legal acumen. Zuberi said they do not conduct civilians trial in the military court because the officers, who conduct trial, are in the discipline of the military, there-fore, can’t deliver independent verdict. They are part of the executive.

Zuberi argued that in the Sharaf Faridi case the magistrates, who were part of the executive but were also performing the judicial functions, were separate from the judiciary. Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi noted that at that time the magistrates were under the deputy commissioner, who used to hear the appeal against the orders of the magistrate.

Zuberi contended that the administration of justice can’t be controlled by the executive, adding the separation of judiciary from executive is the cornerstone of the constitution. Court Martial is not judi-ciary.

Justice Mazhar inquired from the counsel that does he treat the Court Martial as the judiciary, if yes then its consequences are different. He said Justice Munib Akhtar in the impugned judgment has giv-en findings on the matter.

Justice Mazhar further questioned whether the army officers perform the functions of executive, say-ing they perform their duties under the Army Act. Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail observed that the military courts are not judiciary, they are only to adjudicate the cases of army personnel pertaining to proper discharge of their duties or maintenance of discipline.

Justice Rizvi then questioned that if an officer with a foreign spy agency was involved in anti-state ac-tivities where his trial was held as in that case the witness would be army personnel. Zuberi responded that such trials could be held in-camera within jail by the Anti-Terrorism Court. It was the command of the Supreme Court that courts outside Articles 175 and 203 shall be formed.

Justice Mazhar inquired whether he wanted the military court under the administration of the execu-tive of the High Court. Zuberi argued the Court Martial should be confined only for the trial of army officers. He asked the judge that the reply of the question is in Supreme Court judgment in the Rawal-pindi District Bar Association case.

Justice Mazhar asked the counsel that his argument should have been that if there was civilians trial before the military court then there should have been an appeal against its (MC) order. He noted that there is no clarity in any judgments of the Supreme Court regarding the trial of civilians by the military courts. There is no judgment, which clearly says that civilians should not be tried by the military court.