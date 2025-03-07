MPAs discuss healthcare challenges, uplift projects in Mardan

Peshawar - A crucial meeting of Mardan district MPAs, chaired by the Health Advisor, was held to address key healthcare challenges and development projects in the district.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru, Advisor for Technical Education Tufail Anjum, MPA Iftikhar Mashwani, MPA Abdul Salam Afridi, MPA Zarshad, Special Secretary Health Habibullah, Additional Secretary Health Manzoor Afridi, District Health Officer (DHO) Mardan Dr. Shoaib, Medical Superintendent (MS) DHQ Hospital Dr. Javed, and other officials. Discussions focused on district-level healthcare issues, upcoming development projects, and local schemes for the next fiscal year.

MS DHQ Mardan Dr. Javed briefed the participants on ongoing development at the 1,000-bed DHQ Hospital, highlighting that the Sky Bridge and Administration Block were nearing completion. However, technical challenges related to revenue components remain. The Chief Planning Officer suggested securing funding through either the current budget or supplementary grants. The Health Advisor directed that efforts be made to operationalize the hospital as soon as possible, with PKR 10 million allocated in the next release.

The meeting also addressed shortages of medical facilities and staff. Dr. Javed emphasized the urgent need for a laparoscopic machine to maintain the hospital’s teaching status and requested the reallocation of five district specialist positions from MMC to DHQ Mardan. MS Takht Bhai Dr. Imran Jaihar called for repairing and purchasing medical equipment, filling vacant specialist positions, and resolving drainage issues in the hospital’s basement.

DHO Mardan, Dr. Shoaib, stressed the importance of rationalizing doctor placements to address the severe shortage of female doctors. Advisor for Technical Education Tufail Anjum highlighted the spread of tuberculosis, hepatitis, and eye diseases in four villages within his constituency and called for immediate medical camps and activation of the Sehat Card facility at Rustam Hospital. He also suggested running the hospital under a public-private partnership model.

Special Secretary Health Habibullah assured that financial issues would be addressed promptly and discussed with the Finance Department. It was also decided that six newly constructed Rural Health Centers (RHCs) had already been handed over to the Health Department, with revenue components to be finalized soon. The Health Advisor directed authorities to ensure merit-based appointments and good governance to enhance public healthcare services.