Thursday, March 06, 2025
Omar Ayub claims opposition united for rule of law

9:16 PM | March 06, 2025
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub has claimed that all opposition parties are aligning on a common agenda.

Speaking to the media, Ayub emphasized that the opposition's primary goal is to uphold the supremacy of law. He criticized rising inflation, soaring utility costs, and declining business activity in the country.

He also accused intelligence agencies of failing to curb terrorism, alleging they were more focused on targeting PTI members. Additionally, he accused PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto of deceiving Sindh’s people by allegedly selling the province’s water.

Meanwhile, an Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad granted pre-arrest bail to Ayub and Zartaj Gul against surety bonds of Rs5,000 each.

