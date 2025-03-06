Owning One’s Time and Future

It is said that camels and dromedaries are very stubborn animals; if they lie down, they want to continue laying, if they walk, they want to continue walking, and when they finally get water to drink after a long journey, they want to drink for a long time – and that is of course quite smart of them. We human beings, and the systems we have created, are very much like that; we don’t want to change things; we just want linear development and keep what we have and go on with it. Well, we may also want some improvement, but not major change and new courses. Besides, also to some degree means destruction of some good things in the old to be replaced with new and presumably better things.

Most of what I will discuss in today’s article is historic, mainly about Europe and the West, where the social-democratic parties have been dominating in most of the last century and the first quarter of the 21st century, which has already passed. However, due to the social-democratic parties no longer quite being seen as parties of change and new ideas in our time, the conservative parties to the right, even the far-right, have gained ground and come up with new ideas. True, sometimes the ideas are outrageous and impractical, but some are good and timely ideas. The social-democrats must take much of the blame for the growth of right-wing and populist policies in Europe and America. Hence, it is urgent for the social-democrats, which also includes the Democratic Party in the USA, to change, even more so since they are models for mainstream politics also for the rest of the world.

It is important that young people feel they own their own time and future, and not let the past be the foundation for everything. Some of the things I will discuss in this article have to do with our general ability and attitude to change. True, young people – and older people – are both radical and open to change, conservative, and settled in what they have at the same time. Yet, without change, there will be little progress, and the world has enough problems which require change and new ways, indeed war and peace issues, local and international inequality, climate change, tolerance for others’ faith and values, and so on.

Some two hundred years ago, there were huge changes in the world caused by the industrial revolution and the major technological inventions in engineering, chemistry, physics, and so on. The new physical changes led to societal changes, too, or sometimes they came ahead of the physical changes, notably radical political and religious changes. The massive international migration from the Old World of Europe to the New World of America challenged the authority of the kings, bishops, and the other leaders; people could leave the oppression for freedom on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean. But it was a major step to leave the known and embrace the unknown, but it included hope and freedom, if not for the immigrants themselves, then for their children.

In my younger years, a generation ago, we were used to the political changes and new ideas to come from the left side of the political scale, and sometimes from the liberal and intellectual centre, but rarely from the conservative right, which was concerned about as little change as possible, and if unavoidable, the change should be slow and gradual and not be to dramatic. People used to say, or rather be told that power and authority were given by God, and that the change that was acceptable was the change that would also preserve many existing ways, a concept that conservative political parties still stick to, because it limits the degree and tempo of change.

Change in last century used to come from the left, I have said, and sometimes even with revolutionary, communist and socialist visions and ideals. However, most of the change was more cautious, notably social-democratic, which most labour parties in Europe and beyond thought was far enough to the left. But on formal occasions and celebrations, people would talk about socialism and sing ‘The International’ with tears in their eyes. ‘L’Internationale’ was written in French by Eugene Pottier in 1871, with the melody that became common composed by Pierre Degeyter in 1888. It was used as a national anthem in the Soviet Union until 1944. The universal theme focuses on a dream and hope of ‘the promised land’, a place with international unity, fairness and equality for all.

In recent decades, though, the largest moderately left group, precisely the social democrats, have not come up with many new ideas for change. They have rather been concerned about status-quo and have focused on how to administer their lands and safeguard achievements made. The achievements were many, benefiting all, including lifting up the working class, giving health services and education opportunities to all, ensuring women’s equality, and making life better and more equal for everyone, even the middle and upper classes. True, the upper class has kept most of its privileges and good opportunities so they could continue their businesses in an economic model of private-government capitalism, with progressive taxation. The social-democrats have been concerned about regulations and redistribution of wealth. But they haven’t really allowed the lower classes true inclusion and participation. Immigrants and refugees have come to Europe in high numbers in recent decades, and some have done well, others not at all, depending on their ability to compete and adjust to the demands of the hosts whose integration policies and understanding of the newcomers’ situation have had shortcomings

Since the social-democratic model stagnated and the politicians became preoccupied with administering the countries they ruled, as I mentioned above, they were neglecting broader innovation and deeper renewal. The European countries today face problems of change – in spite of all the good social, economic and political things the social-democrats have done and still do. Alas, they rarely question the existing model and they don’t consider real alternatives and new ways, not really asking ordinary people what they want. That also means that young people find it less interesting being included in the existing, often old, social-democratic model, which can also be arrogant. Some have gone to parties to the left, even the far left, as we saw in the recent general elections in Germany, and others have gone to conservative parties, even the far right, again as seen in Germany.

The West, mostly under social-democratic rule, also with centre and right participation, went quite far and did well following the linear and technocratic development trends. It is possible that conservative regimes would have behaved in similar ways, but that we can’t know since it was the social-democrats that ruled, and still do. Besides, in many ways, as some politicians have said in the West, “we are all social-democrats”; we believe in a similar broad centrist and liberal model. Today, that is challenged by the current regime in the USA and the right-wingers in Europe, but until now, the latter haven’t gone too far.

My conclusion about all this is that it is the social-democrats that must lead the future change and create new and alternative development ways in order to stop the right-wingers and the populists. In many ways, we can blame the social-democrats for the right-wingers’ progress since the social-democrats have been too slow to embrace new things, yes, having had a bit too much of the camel’s nature. Again, it is the social-democrats that must lead, so that we all, and indeed the youth, can own their own time and future.

Atle Hetland

The writer is a senior Norwegian social scientist with experience from university, diplomacy and development aid. He can be reached at atlehetland@yahoo.com