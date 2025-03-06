Pakistani forces arrest four Afghan terrorists near Pak-Afghan border

Pakistani security forces arrested four terrorists who infiltrated from Afghanistan during an operation near the Pak-Afghan border in Balochistan, security sources revealed Thursday.

The operation took place on Wednesday in Toba Kakri, where forces recovered Kalashnikovs, hand grenades, and other firearms from the arrested militants. During interrogation, the terrorists admitted to planning a major attack in Pakistan, further proving cross-border infiltration.

Sources noted a rise in Afghan nationals' involvement in terrorism in Pakistan, with militant groups receiving backing from the Afghan Taliban. One of the arrested men, identified as Isamuddin, son of Gulshad, admitted that he and three others entered Pakistan three days ago and traveled to Pishin.

Local residents played a crucial role in their capture. The terrorists have been moved to an undisclosed location for further questioning.

Previously, several Afghan terrorists have been neutralized by Pakistani forces, including Khakri Badruddin, son of Badghis province’s governor, and Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, a commander at Afghanistan’s Hazrat Muaz bin Jabal National Military Academy, killed on February 28.

Defense experts welcomed the growing local resistance against terrorism but raised concerns over Afghanistan becoming a terrorist safe haven. They urged immediate international action, criticizing the Afghan interim government’s silence despite Pakistan’s repeated evidence of terrorist activity.