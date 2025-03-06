The Mayflower Journey was a historic voyage made by the English Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower ship in 1620. Seeking religious freedom, they sailed across the Atlantic Ocean and established the Plymouth Colony in present-day Massachusetts, USA. This pivotal event in American history marks the beginning of the European colonisation of the region and has deep cultural and historical significance as it laid the foundation for the development of the United States and influenced its values of democracy and religious freedom.