PM orders polio data digitization, strict monitoring

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterating his government’s resolve to purge the country of polio virus, said that the downward trend in February this year evidenced the effectiveness of the polio vaccination drives in the country.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting regarding the anti-polio vaccination drive, appreciated the admin-istration of all provinces for their efforts to timely identify polio cases resulting into the gradual downward trend, according to a PM Office press release.

He said that the cooperation between the federation and provinces was inevitable to completely eradicate the polio virus.

Appreciating the cooperation by the security forces during the polio campaigns, he directed the digitization of polio data and strict monitoring.

The participants of the meeting were informed that the anti-polio campaign was going on with full momen-tum in all provinces.

It was told that in polio vaccination drive of February this year, 42.5 million children were administered polio drops and nearly 90% of the child population in polio-affected districts were vaccinated.

The authorities informed that six polio cases have been reported so far this year.

Since the launch of the February’s anti-polio campaign, a significant reduction in polio cases has been ob-served, particularly in polio-affected districts such as Balochistan, Sindh, and southern Khyber Pakh-tunkhwa.

It was told that three polio campaigns during the first six months was part of the plan, of which the first one had been conducted in February, while the other two are scheduled for April and May.

All aspects of the polio campaign are being continuously monitored through an IT dashboard.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State Dr. Mukhtar Bharath, Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, and senior officials from relevant departments.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the government is taking priority measures to provide a business and investment-friendly environment in the country.

He was talking to an eight-member delegation from the International Free Zones Authority of the United Arab Emirates and the Aleria Group in Islamabad today.

Welcoming the delegation, the Prime Minister said Pakistan and the UAE share longstanding fraternal rela-tions spanning decades. He highlighted the vast investment opportunities available in various sectors of Pakistan.

The delegation commended the economic stability of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Mu-hammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The delegation members acknowledged Pakistan as an emerging and the most suitable market for invest-ment in the region

The delegation expressed keen interest in further expanding their investment footprint in Pakistan.

A memorandum of understanding was exchanged between the UAE’s International Free Zones Authority and Pakistan’s Board of Investment regarding investments in Pakistan’s existing Special Economic Zones.

The UAE’s International Free Zones Authority will invest in multiple projects within Pakistan’s existing Special Economic Zones.

The meeting was attended by International Free Zones Authority Chairman Martin Gregers Pederson, Aleri-a’s Managing Partner, and other officials from Aleria and IFZA.