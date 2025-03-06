PM Shehbaz approves youth skills training program

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved a comprehensive skills training program to equip young Pakistanis with industry-relevant expertise and meet labor market demands.

The Prime Minister will personally oversee the implementation of the initiative and chair monthly review meetings to ensure progress. He has directed continuous engagement with local industries and alignment with international workforce requirements to maximize employment opportunities.

PM Shehbaz also emphasized the creation of a comprehensive database to identify skill gaps in local industries. He reiterated that Pakistan’s youth are the nation’s most valuable asset, and providing vocational training and professional skills will empower them and enhance employment prospects.

National Youth Employment Plan reviewed

Chairing a meeting on the National Youth Employment Plan, the Prime Minister was briefed on a four-year strategy to train and create job opportunities for millions of young Pakistanis. Officials outlined that the program aims to train between 2.4 million to 6 million youth annually, aligning with market demands at local and international levels.

The meeting was informed that the Digital Youth Hub is in its final stages and will be launched this month to facilitate young professionals. PM Shehbaz commended the efforts of all relevant ministries and institutions in implementing the initiative.

Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Chairman PM Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, and senior officials attended the meeting.