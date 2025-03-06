PM Shehbaz reaffirms commitment to development of KP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the Federal Government will continue its full cooperation for the welfare and well-being of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was talking to Secretary General of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Javed Abbasi, who called on him in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Prime Minister emphasized his commitment to the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi invited the Prime Minister to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and lay the foundation stone for another interchange on the Hazara Motorway to facilitate the people of Abbottabad and its surrounding areas.