PM Shehbaz welcomes Huzaifa Rahman to federal cabinet

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) Huzaifa Rahman and congratulated him on joining the federal cabinet, extending his best wishes for his new role.

The Prime Minister emphasized that youth are the country’s greatest asset, and the inclusion of talented young individuals in the cabinet will enhance the government’s efficiency and effectiveness.

Huzaifa Rahman lauded the Prime Minister’s leadership in achieving recent economic stability and reaffirmed his commitment to working for public welfare. He also expressed his gratitude for the Prime Minister’s trust and pledged to fulfill his responsibilities with dedication.