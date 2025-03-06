Thursday, March 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM Shehbaz welcomes Huzaifa Rahman to federal cabinet

PM Shehbaz welcomes Huzaifa Rahman to federal cabinet
Web Desk
2:44 PM | March 06, 2025
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) Huzaifa Rahman and congratulated him on joining the federal cabinet, extending his best wishes for his new role.

The Prime Minister emphasized that youth are the country’s greatest asset, and the inclusion of talented young individuals in the cabinet will enhance the government’s efficiency and effectiveness.

Huzaifa Rahman lauded the Prime Minister’s leadership in achieving recent economic stability and reaffirmed his commitment to working for public welfare. He also expressed his gratitude for the Prime Minister’s trust and pledged to fulfill his responsibilities with dedication.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1741244853.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025