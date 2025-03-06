PNS ASLAT participates in multinational naval exercise KOMODO-25 in Indonesia

Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) ASLAT took part in the 5th edition of the Multinational Naval Exercise KOMODO-25, hosted by the Indonesian Navy in Bali. The exercise, themed "Maritime Partnership for Peace and Stability," gathered naval forces from around 38 countries to enhance maritime cooperation and regional security, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Currently on an Overseas Deployment (OSD), PNS ASLAT’s participation highlights Pakistan Navy’s commitment to international maritime collaboration. The exercise began with a grand Fleet Review, where PNS ASLAT, along with warships, helicopters, and aircraft from various nations, demonstrated naval capabilities and interoperability.

Before joining the exercise, the naval ship made a port call in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where the Commanding Officer met with the Commander of the Western Naval Area and other senior military officials. The discussions focused on mutual interests and strengthening bilateral ties. The officer also conveyed good wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, to the Sri Lankan Navy and people.

Pakistan Navy regularly deploys its ships under the Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) to uphold international maritime security, ensure freedom of navigation, and safeguard global waters.

The visits to Sri Lanka and Indonesia are expected to further strengthen naval cooperation between Pakistan and these friendly nations.