PPSC announces written exam schedule,final results for various departments

LAHORE - The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) on Wednesday announced the written examination schedule for the posts of Sub-Engineer in the Irrigation Department,Gujranwala Development Authority,Sargodha Development Authority and Agriculture Department.

Additionally, PPSC has released the final results for various positions across multiple departments.

According to a notification issued by PPSC Secretary Afzal Ahmad,418 candidates have passed the written examination for 174 sub-engineer vacancies in the Irrigation department.Similarly,10 candidates each have qualified for two sub-engineer vacancies in both the Sargodha and Gujranwala Development Authorities, while 10 candidates have cleared the exam for two sub-engineer positions in the Agriculture Department. Successful candidates will be called for interviews by PPSC.

PPSC has also declared the final results for multiple positions in five departments.In the Irrigation department,47 candidates have been selected as assistant executive engineers.The Ring Road Authority has appointed 44 candidates as junior patrol officers, while 43 candidates have secured positions as medical officers in the Population & Welfare Department. In the healthcare sector,40 candidates have been selected as Consultant Ophthalmologists in the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department.The Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department has appointed 90 Senior Registrars in Anesthesia,34 Senior Registrars in Pediatric Surgery and 33 Senior Registrars in Radiology.

The complete list of successful candidates has been published on the PPSC official website.