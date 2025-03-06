PTI rejects govt’s claim of economic recovery

ISLAMABAD - A day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took pride in his government’s performance during its first year in power, the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday dismissed such claims warning that the country is facing the threat of more crisis due the ruling coalition’s flawed policies.

Addressing a press conference here along with senior party leadership, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan said the PML-N-led coalition government was wrong in its saying that inflation dropped to its lowest level in nearly a decade and the country’s economy was improving.

According to Omar, the industrial sector was facing negative growth, large-scale manufacturing contracted by two percent under the present regime that failed to generate new jobs. He said a wheat crisis was looming large with high prices of staple food as its production forecast was low for this year. There was no investment in the IT and telecom sectors and the services sector had totally diminished under the rule of Shehbaz Sharif led administration, he added. “In economic terms, it’s called deflationary economy as it is in recession,” he said, adding that two or three more crises were also knocking at their doors, which would bring a new flood of inflation.

The opposition leader claimed that the government was short of 606 billion rupees than its revenue target for the current fiscal year. “The government’s debt escalated by Rs120 billion due to high disparity in dollar-rupee value,” he said. He underlined that the government had spent only Rs 92 billion out of total allocation of 1400 billion rupees for the public sector development programme. This means that they have spent 8 percent of the development budget while three months are left to complete the ongoing fiscal year, he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Syed Shibli Faraz alleged the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the PML-N behind the country’s ailing economy. He questioned why the government was going to privatize state-owned “good performing” power distribution companies. “The major reason for the weak economy is absence of rule of law in the country,” he said. He added that businessmen don’t invest in a country where there is no rule of law, and law and order situation is another thing that is under their consideration before making an investment. PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja speaking on his turn claimed the prices of commodities had increased by 70 to 80 percent and 200 million more Pakistanis pushed below the poverty line during the last two and a half years. “The society around you is scattering (due to inflation),” he said and jeered at the government for making celebrations on the completion of one year in power. “Getting loans (from international lenders) is being seen as the biggest achievement by the government,” he said.

He said youth did not see any future in this country and they were leaving for western countries to pursue their better careers.

Responding to a question, the PTI secretary general said that he had not received any instructions from jailed former prime minister Imran Khan about holding a protest camp outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. Raja said he knew exactly what Khan wanted from them and had discussed all this with the senior leadership to form a strategy.