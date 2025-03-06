Punjab govt announces major healthcare reforms

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting to review the province’s healthcare sector, approving key decisions aimed at transforming medical services.

A significant decision was made to outsource Rural Health Centers (RHCs) across Punjab to improve efficiency. Officials briefed the Chief Minister that 225 RHCs have been completely revamped, turning them into state-of-the-art clinics. The move has already tripled the number of patients being treated under the supervision of young doctors.

Under the new plan, RHCs will serve as primary referral centers, offering advanced diagnostic and treatment facilities comparable to major hospitals. These centers will provide general surgery, gynecology, diagnostic tests, and other essential medical services. Additionally, outsourced RHCs will operate 24/7 throughout the week.

Key healthcare initiatives announced

Expansion of hospitals and infrastructure

CM Maryam Nawaz directed the expansion and rehabilitation of link roads to Murree’s Samli General Hospital.

She ordered the OPD at Nawaz Sharif Institute of Sargodha to be functional by June 2025.

Jinnah Hospital PIC-2 will be fully operational by September 30, 2025.

She emphasized timely completion of Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital.

Medical facilities at the divisional and district levels

The government is reviewing a proposal to establish Medical Cities at the divisional level for specialized treatments.

It has been agreed to set up burn units, cardiac centers, and children’s wards in every district.

Plans are under discussion for a Mega Medical City along the Lahore Ring Road.

Healthcare programs and achievements

766 health centers have been revamped, with 396 handed over to the Health Department.

Over PKR 6.7 billion worth of free medicines have been distributed in OPDs across Punjab.

The Maryam Nawaz Community Health Inspector Program has received 12,671 applications, aiming to survey households and collect data on diseases.

2,230 applications have been submitted for the Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic Program via the Health Manager Portal.

Specialized treatment programs

Under the Chief Minister’s Special Initiative Transplant Program, five kidney and one liver transplant have been successfully completed.

The Children’s Heart Surgery Program has registered 6,900 patients, with 2,625 benefiting so far.

Under the CM Dialysis Program, over 8,000 dialysis sessions have been conducted, and 7,630 more patients have been registered.

The "Clinic on Wheels" initiative has treated 7.2 million patients across Punjab.

Commitment to healthcare improvements

CM Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed that bringing 100% improvement to public hospitals is a key priority. She expressed disappointment over the lack of cleanliness in hospitals, calling it unacceptable and distressing. She also emphasized the need for advanced medical facilities in remote and underprivileged areas.

“We are gradually providing modern medical equipment to all public hospitals as per their needs,” she stated, adding that sustainable measures are being taken to overcome doctor and staff shortages.

The Punjab government’s ambitious healthcare reforms aim to revolutionize the sector, ensuring accessible, efficient, and high-quality medical services for all citizens.