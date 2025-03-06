Punjab govt appoints senior professors to PGMI, AMC, LGH

LAHORE - The Punjab government has appointed four professors of grade 20 and one associate professor of grade 19 in various departments of the Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI), Amiruddin Medical College (AMC), and Lahore General Hospital (LGH). According to an LGH spokesperson on Wednesday, the newly appointed faculty members have taken charge of their respective departments. The appointed professors include Dr. Nighat Haroon Khan (Radiology), Dr. Atif Shehzad (Dermatology), Dr. Khurram Saleem (Medicine), and Dr. Tahira Saleem (Physiology), while Dr. Maryam Atif has joined as Associate Professor of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology. On the occasion, Principal AMC, Prof. Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar, welcomed the newly appointed doctors, stating that their expertise will enhance patient care, medical education, and training for young doctors. He emphasized that improving the healthcare sector is a top priority of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and the addition of senior faculty members will ensure better treatment facilities in government hospitals while strengthening medical research and education. The newly appointed professors expressed their commitment to utilizing their expertise for both patient care and the academic development of medical students, aiming to further elevate the institution’s quality and standards.