Punjab govt to provide 500,000 houses for deserving individuals

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has reaffirmed the government's commitment to constructing 500,000 houses over the next five years to support deserving individuals.

Chairing a special meeting in Lahore on the three-marla free plot scheme, she emphasized her dedication to ensuring shelter for the homeless across the province.

During the meeting, the Director General of the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency briefed the Chief Minister on the progress of the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ program, revealing that over 9,600 houses are nearing completion in various districts of Punjab.

The initiative aligns with the government's broader vision of providing affordable housing and improving living conditions for low-income communities.