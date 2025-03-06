Thursday, March 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab govt to provide 500,000 houses for deserving individuals

Punjab govt to provide 500,000 houses for deserving individuals
Web Desk
9:37 AM | March 06, 2025
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has reaffirmed the government's commitment to constructing 500,000 houses over the next five years to support deserving individuals.

Chairing a special meeting in Lahore on the three-marla free plot scheme, she emphasized her dedication to ensuring shelter for the homeless across the province.

During the meeting, the Director General of the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency briefed the Chief Minister on the progress of the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ program, revealing that over 9,600 houses are nearing completion in various districts of Punjab.

The initiative aligns with the government's broader vision of providing affordable housing and improving living conditions for low-income communities.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1741150309.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025