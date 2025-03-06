RCB to start surveillance on encroachment in bazaars

RAWALPINDI - After clearing the encroachments from the main bazaars, the authorities in Rawalpind Cantonment Board (RCB) have decided to launch a continuous follow up mechanism. A surveillance team will be deployed in the bazaars to stop repeated encroachments. The decision has been taken to maintain smooth mechanized and pedestrian flow. The RCB’s enforcement cell launched a comprehensive anti-encroachment operation during which a number of main roads and bazaars were cleared of encroachments. The enforcement personnel have destroyed a large number of sheds, concrete encroaches, signboards etc in Tench Bhatta, Range Road, Mughalabad, Kamalabad, Peoples Colony and other areas. “This clean up operation needs a strong follow up to have long lasting effects,” said Arshad Khan, Add’l CEO RCB while talking to APP here on Wednesday. Arshad Khan said that additional deployment was being done in the areas, cleared by RCB. He further informed that the personnel would remain in bazaars hideously to monitor the repetition of encroaching and to report to the RCB’s controlroom for necessary action. “The moving carts and street vendors add to the irregular crowd in the bazaars, the deployment will specially focus on parking and street vending issues,” he said. The Additional CEO also informed that the crowd management in Cantt areas was already underway in which issues of congestion, encroachment and parking were being resolved. “There were some complaints from the citizens regarding overcharging of parking fees, which have been addressed,” Arshad said adding that no one would be allowed for overcharging of parking fees.

On the other hand, the anti- encroachment operation is also continued. The enforcement personnel visited Range Road on Wednesday in which extravagantly contracted sheds and other encroachments were destroyed.