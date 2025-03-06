Thursday, March 06, 2025
Robber killed in armed encounter, claim police

Staff Reporter
March 06, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -   In an exchange of fire between the Organised Crime Unit City Kotwali and the robbers, an accused involved in various cases was killed by the firing of his own accomplices.The police said that the organised crime team was taking the accused to the Shahdara Town police. Station to recover weapons. Meanwhile, the unidentified accused opened indiscriminate fire on the officials. In retaliation, Zeeshan died due to firing of his own accomplices. According to police officials, the accused was involved in dozens of serious crimes such as kidnapping and raping children and robbery.

