Rupee sheds 10 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - The rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 10 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.86 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.76. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280 and Rs281.50, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs4.85 to close at Rs298.34 against the last day’s closing of Rs293.49, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.87, whereas an increase of Rs3.49 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs358.69 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs355.20. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 and 02 paisas to close at Rs 76.20 and Rs74.61 respectively.