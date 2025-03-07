Friday, March 07, 2025
SACM KP chairs RAMS meeting to maintain road network in province

Our Staff Reporter
March 06, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  A high-level meeting on the Road Asset Management System (RAMS) was held under the chairmanship of Muhammad Sohail Afridi, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) for Communication & Works (C&W) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Secretary of C&W and other senior officials were also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, SACM Muhammad Sohail Afridi emphasized the importance of RAMS in efficiently managing the road infrastructure across the province. RAMS is a comprehensive system used by the C&W Department to oversee and maintain the road network in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ensuring better planning, maintenance, and sustainability of road projects.

Sohail Afridi said that the C&W Department is committed to improving the quality of life for citizens by enhancing services in the roads, building, and information technology sectors. The department has undertaken several landmark projects, including the construction of the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium in Peshawar, which has hosted both domestic and international matches.

Additionally, the Swat Motorway, a key infrastructure project executed in collaboration with the Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority, stands as a testament to the government’s dedication to improving connectivity in the region.

The SACM directed the concerned authorities to further strengthen RAMS and utilize modern technology to ensure effective road management and infrastructure development across the province.

Our Staff Reporter

