SC Bar opposes civilian trials in military courts

The Supreme Court Bar, in its written submissions before a constitutional bench hearing an intra-court appeal on military trials for civilians, stated that the Army Act’s provisions cannot be deemed unconstitutional.

In its submission on Thursday, the Supreme Court Bar Association argued that civilians should not be tried in military courts but emphasized that the Army Act has been upheld in various judicial rulings.

A seven-member constitutional bench, led by Justice Ameenuddin Khan and including Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Musarrat Hilali, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Shahid Bilal Hassan, is hearing the case.

Hamid Khan, representing the Lahore Bar Association and Lahore High Court Bar Association, referenced the tenure of former Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and PTI founder Imran Khan’s arrest from the Islamabad High Court. However, Justice Mandokhail redirected him to focus on the legality of civilian trials in military courts.

Khan traced the Army Act’s history, noting it came into force in 1952, following the 1911 Military Act, and was first amended in 1967. He cited the 1951 Rawalpindi Conspiracy Case, prosecuted under a special tribunal, not a military court.

Justice Rizvi noted that figures like Faiz Ahmad Faiz were implicated in the case. Khan added that military courts were first introduced in 1953 during Lahore riots under martial law, trying individuals such as Maulana Abdul Sattar Niazi and Maulana Maududi.

Justice Mandokhail questioned the link between military courts and martial law, stressing that the constitution does not recognize martial law. Justice Mazhar reiterated that martial law is an extra-constitutional measure.