SC seeks appointment of Syed Zakaria as additional registrar

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan has requisitioned the services of Syed Zakria Ali Shah, Additional Secretary, Power Division, Ministry of Energy, on deputation basis for this appointment against a vacant post of Additional Registrar in the apex court. In this regard, Irshad Hussain, Senior Assistant Registrar (Admn), on February 28, 2025 with the approval of the Chief Justice of Pakistan wrote a letter to the Secretary Establishment Division. The letter states; “It is requested to please place the services of Syed Zakria at the disposal of the Supreme Court for his appointment as Additional Registrar (BS-21) on deputation basis, initially for a period of three years with immediate effect.”