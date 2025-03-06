Thursday, March 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SC seeks appointment of Syed Zakaria as additional registrar

SC seeks appointment of Syed Zakaria as additional registrar
Staff Reporter
March 06, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan has requisitioned the services of Syed Zakria Ali Shah, Additional Secretary, Power Division, Ministry of Energy, on deputation basis for this appointment against a vacant post of Additional Registrar in the apex court. In this regard, Irshad Hussain, Senior Assistant Registrar (Admn), on February 28, 2025 with the approval of the Chief Justice of Pakistan wrote a letter to the Secretary Establishment Division. The letter states; “It is requested to please place the services of Syed Zakria at the disposal of the Supreme Court for his appointment as Additional Registrar (BS-21) on deputation basis, initially for a period of three years with immediate effect.”

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1741150309.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025