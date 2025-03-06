Senate session convened to discuss key legislative matters

President Asif Ali has summoned a Senate session today (Thursday) at 11:30 AM at the Parliament House in Islamabad under Article 54(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

According to a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat, the session will address a 14-point agenda, including key legislative business, question hours, and calling attention notices.

Among the legislative items, the Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Pakistan Coast Guards (Amendment) Bill, 2025 will be moved for approval, while the Special Technology Zones Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025 is also set to be passed.

Additionally, the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Law and Justice will present a report on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which proposes an amendment to Article 106.

The session will also address pressing national concerns, including a calling attention notice on the targeted killing of passengers from Punjab in Balochistan and another regarding the alarming rise in HIV cases across the country.

Lawmakers are expected to engage in discussions on these critical issues, shaping the legislative and policy framework for key national matters.