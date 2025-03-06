Shukla attends semifinal in Lahore, commends PCB for successfully organising Champions Trophy

LAHORE - The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla, along with senior officials from multiple cricket boards, was in attendance for the second semifinal of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), a total of six representatives from five different cricket boards were invited to witness the high-stakes clash between South Africa and New Zealand. “The following board representatives are attending Wednesday’s semifinal in Lahore: Rajeev Shukla (BCCI), Roger Twose (NZC), Farooq Ahmed (BCB), Pholetsi Isaac Moseki, Dr Mohammed Moosajee (both CSA), and Mahinda Vallipuram (Malaysia).”

Shukla reportedly arrived in Pakistan via a chartered flight in the early hours of Wednesday. His visit comes after an invitation from PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who had urged cricket board representatives to experience the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium.

When Shukla was probed about the BCCI’s stance regarding the bilateral series against Pakistan, he reaffirmed that the final decision regarding India’s participation remains in the hands of the Indian government. However, he ruled out the possibility of a Pakistan-India bilateral series at a neutral venue, citing the long-standing policies of both cricket boards.

“It’s true that fans are eager for this contest, but as a matter of policy, both the BCCI and PCB have always prioritized hosting bilateral series on their home soil. We remain committed to this stance, and let’s see what the future holds,” he added.

“The ICC had finalized Dubai as the venue for India’s CT2025 matches long ago, so there is no question of fairness or unfairness. The Indian team adapts to all conditions and plays on different surfaces, showcasing its best performance wherever it competes,” he explained. Shukla also commended the PCB for successfully organising the Champions Trophy 2025 and lauded the impressive transformation of Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium in a record 117 days ahead of the mega event.