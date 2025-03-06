Thursday, March 06, 2025
Sindh CM approves hiring of 3,500 health workers
3:01 PM | March 06, 2025
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has approved the recruitment of 3,500 vaccinators and technical staff in the provincial health department to strengthen healthcare services.

The decision was made during a high-level health department meeting, where the CM also directed officials to increase the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) coverage to 95%. Additionally, he approved the construction of a medical and surgical tower at Civil Hospital Karachi and the establishment of an Institute of Urology in Larkana.

To further enhance healthcare services, CM Murad Ali Shah ordered the expansion of the Health Information System and the recruitment of additional nurses. He also sanctioned the establishment of 11 Nutrition Stabilization Centers, the restoration of 714 Outpatient Therapeutic Program (OTP) sites, and the upgrade of 125 non-communicable disease screening units.

Separately, the Sindh government has granted a five-year age relaxation for government job applicants. According to a notification from the Chief Secretary of Sindh, this policy will be in effect from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2026. Under the new rules, candidates can apply for government jobs up to the age of 33, except for the SCE exam.

