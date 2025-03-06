Sindh faces imminent water shortage, drought risk amid low rainfall

The Sindh Irrigation Department has issued a warning about a severe water shortage and potential drought in Karachi and other parts of the province due to significantly low rainfall during the ongoing Rabi season.

According to an official circular, water levels in key reservoirs have dropped to critical levels, with Tarbela holding only 0.102 million acre-feet (MAF) and Mangla at 0.226 MAF. The department fears that these reservoirs could reach dead levels within four to five days.

If the shortage persists, water scarcity could exceed 50% at the start of the Kharif cropping season, the department cautioned. Authorities have stressed the need for an equitable distribution of the remaining water resources.

The drought is already impacting Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Thatta, and Badin, while districts like Dadu, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroz, Larkana, Jacobabad, and Tharparkar are also experiencing its effects.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has also raised concerns over a worsening drought due to a 52% decline in rainfall in Sindh. The dry spell is expected to persist through February and March, further intensifying the crisis. Areas such as Naushahro Feroze, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Jamshoro are at particular risk.

To mitigate the impact, the PMD has directed deputy commissioners in Karachi to arrange alternative water solutions, while district administrations in Khairpur and Tharparkar have been urged to take precautionary measures.

Earlier, the PMD had reported below-normal rainfall (-40%) across Pakistan from September 1, 2024, to January 15, 2025, warning that the recent rain spell failed to bring significant relief to the plains, worsening drought conditions nationwide.