Sindh government approves five-year age relaxation for jobs

Web Desk
2:50 PM | March 06, 2025
National

The Sindh government has approved a five-year age relaxation for government job applicants, effective from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2026.

According to a notification issued by the Chief Secretary of Sindh, candidates can now apply for government jobs up to the age of 33, except for the SCE exam.

The decision follows a Supreme Court ruling that had previously struck down a 2020 notification granting up to 15 years of age relaxation. The court upheld a Sindh High Court verdict, limiting age relaxations to two years for departmental secretaries and five years for the chief secretary, requiring legal justification for broader exemptions.

The Sindh government stated that the revised age limit aims to balance job opportunities while ensuring compliance with judicial directives.

Meanwhile, in a separate decision, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the abolition of the son quota in government jobs, which previously allowed employment for family members of deceased government employees.

Web Desk

National

