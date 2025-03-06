Thursday, March 06, 2025
Sindh govt begins distribution of 200,000 Solar Home Systems

10:13 AM | March 06, 2025
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced the commencement of the Solar Home Systems (SHS) distribution to 200,000 low-income households across the province.

Speaking at a distribution ceremony in Karachi, he highlighted that the initiative aims to provide affordable and sustainable electricity, particularly to families still recovering from the devastating 2022 floods.

“The Sindh Solar Project is a crucial step towards energy independence,” the Chief Minister stated, emphasizing the government's commitment to renewable energy solutions.

The provincial government has set a target to distribute 400 SHS kits per district each week, ensuring the completion of all 200,000 units by July 2025. The initiative is expected to significantly improve living conditions for low-income communities, reducing reliance on costly and unreliable power sources.

