Thursday, March 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Six of a family martyred in Bannu terror attack

NEWS WIRE
March 06, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  In a heart-wrenching tragedy, six members of the same family including children were martyred in the brutal terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment, turning a moment of peace into devastation.

As families were gathering for Iftar, chaos erupted with a sudden explosion, followed by an even deadlier second blast. The home of Khaleel Nawaz became a scene of horror as the roof of his house collapsed, burying his loved ones under the rubble. “In an instant, I lost my four daughters, my son, and my daughter-in-law,” he recounted in tears with a question, “when will this cycle of terror end?” The city on Wednesday mourned as 12 martyrs were laid to rest in a collective funeral at Bannu Sports Complex, attended by grieving families, political figures, and thousands of citizens.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1741150309.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025