Six of a family martyred in Bannu terror attack

PESHAWAR - In a heart-wrenching tragedy, six members of the same family including children were martyred in the brutal terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment, turning a moment of peace into devastation.

As families were gathering for Iftar, chaos erupted with a sudden explosion, followed by an even deadlier second blast. The home of Khaleel Nawaz became a scene of horror as the roof of his house collapsed, burying his loved ones under the rubble. “In an instant, I lost my four daughters, my son, and my daughter-in-law,” he recounted in tears with a question, “when will this cycle of terror end?” The city on Wednesday mourned as 12 martyrs were laid to rest in a collective funeral at Bannu Sports Complex, attended by grieving families, political figures, and thousands of citizens.