SSP Sukkur embarks on city-wide tour to enhance community safety

March 06, 2025
SUKKUR  -  In a proactive move to bolster community safety, SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan on Wednesday conducted a comprehensive tour of various markets and marts across Sukkur. The visit aimed to strengthen ties between law enforcement and local businesses, addressing persistent issues affecting the community.

During the tour, SSP Sukkur engaged with market shopkeepers and officials, meticulously reviewing concerns such as traffic management and unauthorized encroachments. He emphasized the importance of collaboration, appealing to market officials to participate in community policing initiatives and cooperate closely with the police force.

SSP Sukkur issued crucial instructions to relevant SHOs and traffic sergeants, laying the groundwork for a systematic resolution of longstanding issues. He recognized the importance of local insights, underscoring that officials’ recommendations would be pivotal in finding effective solutions. SSP Khan expressed his unwavering commitment to crime prevention, stating, “I am ready to tackle crime at all times for the elimination of criminal activities.” He asserted that no sacrifice is too great for the protection of citizens, highlighting his commitment to duty. The tour signals a proactive approach towards addressing and resolving challenges in Sukkur. The implementation of proposed measures, coupled with community cooperation, is expected to significantly enhance the overall safety and well-being of Sukkur’s residents.

Deep concern for civilians in Gaza as aid crossings remain shut: UN says

