Steve Smith announces retirement from ODIs after successful career

SYDNEY - Australian cricket star Steve Smith has announced his retirement from One-Day Internationals (ODIs), concluding a distinguished career that included two World Cup victories. Smith, 35, captained Australia to a semi-final exit in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, marking the end of his ODI journey. Despite his retirement from ODIs, Smith will remain available for selection in Test matches and Twenty20 Internationals. In a statement from Cricket Australia, he reflected on his career, saying, “It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it.”There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic teammates who shared the journey. “Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 World Cup so it feels like the right time to make way.” Smith’s ODI career spanned 170 matches, amassing 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28, with 12 centuries. His key achievements include pivotal roles in Australia’s 2015 and 2023 World Cup victories. Smith also captained the ODI side from 2015 until 2018, when he was removed due to the Newlands ball-tampering scandal.