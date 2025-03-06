TDAP’s Textile & Leather Division facilitates visit of Chinese delegation

KARACHI - On the recommendation of TIO Beijing, TDAP’s Textile & Leather Division facilitated the visit of a three-member Chinese delegation to Karachi as the final stop of their tour. The delegation’s itinerary included a meeting with the Chairman of PRGMEA, where they received a comprehensive briefing on the strengths of Pakistan’s readymade garments sector.

Following the meeting, the delegation visited various units of Chottani Industries, observing the full production cycle firsthand. They also toured the design facility of renowned fashion designer Zainab Chottani, where they witnessed live demonstrations of intricate hand embroidery. The delegation was then taken to the head office of M/s Khaadi Ltd., where Khaadi’s top management delivered a presentation highlighting the brand’s diverse product lines and its global presence, with 45 stores worldwide. To offer a more immersive experience, the delegation was also guided through a Khaadi Lifestyle Store, allowing them to explore the full range of products in person.

The final stop on their tour was a visit to the atelier of the acclaimed contemporary jewelry designer, Ms. Nadia Chottani. Here, the delegation was introduced to a stunning collection of modern jewelry masterpieces, showcasing Pakistan’s exceptional craftsmanship and design talent. The delegation expressed their appreciation for TDAP’s efforts in organizing the visit, which provided them with valuable insights into the strengths of Pakistan’s fashion and lifestyle sectors.