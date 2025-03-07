Friday, March 07, 2025
Terrorism a national issue: Saif

Our Staff Reporter
March 06, 2025
PESHAWAR  - The Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, has stated that terrorism is not just an issue for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but a national problem.  

He emphasized that the federal government cannot absolve itself of responsibility by placing the entire burden on the province. Accusing the federal government of an extremely unserious approach, he expressed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s frustration and disappointment over its role in countering terrorism.  Barrister Saif stated that due to the federal government’s lack of seriousness and its cold attitude toward Afghanistan, terrorism is on the rise.

He criticized the federal government for neither engaging in negotiations with Afghanistan nor allowing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to do so.  

He revealed that the provincial government had sent Terms of Reference (TORs) to the federal government for talks with Afghanistan, but they have been shelved with no progress made.

