Thursday, March 06, 2025
Terrorists operating from Afghan soil against Pakistan: COAS Munir

6:49 PM | March 06, 2025
Army Chief Gen Syed Asim Munir has said that terrorist groups, including ‘Fitna Al-Khawarij,’ are launching attacks on Pakistan from Afghan soil, according to ISPR.

During a visit to Bannu, where he was received by the Peshawar Corps Commander, Gen Munir was briefed on security operations.

His visit followed a successful operation in which security forces repelled a terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment, eliminating all 16 militants. However, five soldiers were martyred in the confrontation.

Gen Munir vowed that those behind the attack would face justice, condemning the targeting of civilians as proof of the terrorists' anti-Islamic agenda.

At CMH Bannu, he met injured soldiers, praised their resilience, and expressed condolences to victims’ families. Addressing troops, he commended their bravery and reaffirmed the army’s commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s security.

He emphasized national unity in the fight against terrorism and reiterated that foreign weapons in terrorist attacks prove Afghanistan is harboring such groups. He declared that no entity would be allowed to disrupt Pakistan’s peace and stability.
 

