Thar Block-1 Project conducts 206 free cataract surgeries in medical camp for local villagers

The Thar Block-1 Integrated Energy Project, in collaboration with Saylani Welfare Trust, successfully conducted 206 free cataract surgeries during a four-day medical camp for local villagers in Islamkot and Chachero. The initiative aimed at providing much-needed healthcare services to the underserved communities in the region.

The medical camp, held over two days in Islamkot followed by another two in Chachero, treated more than 800 patients, including men, women, and children, for various eye-related ailments. Experienced doctors conducted free check-ups and performed cataract surgeries, implanting lenses at no cost to patients.

“This free medical camp is part of our ongoing commitment to improving the lives of the local population,” said Mr. Meng Donghai, Chairman of the Thar Block-1 Integrated Energy Project, a key initiative under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) energy cooperation projects. He assured that similar efforts for community welfare would continue in the future.

Patients at the Islamkot camp came from villages including Tilwao, Warvai, Dal Pado, Sorab Pado, Siyar Vikiya, Shameer Vikiya, Hothejo Tar, Mayari Bajeer, Bhavejo Tar, and Khankrayan Bajeer, while the Chachero camp served villagers from Bhada Sando, Chachi, Milkan, Keta Bajeer, Kheyari, Allan Abad, and Sookro.

The initiative was widely appreciated by the local communities, with many beneficiaries expressing gratitude for the life-changing eye treatments provided free of cost.