Trump blames Canada's Trudeau for Fentanyl crisis with ‘Weak Border Policies'

US President Donald Trump criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday for his border policies and claimed they have contributed to the Fentanyl crisis in the US.

"Justin Trudeau, of Canada, called me to ask what could be done about Tariffs. I told him that many people have died from Fentanyl that came through the Borders of Canada and Mexico, and nothing has convinced me that it has stopped," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"He said that it’s gotten better, but I said, 'That’s not good enough,'" said Trump, describing the call as "somewhat friendly."

Claiming that Trudeau was "unable" to respond to the question on a date for Canada's elections, the US president argued that "I then realized he is trying to use this issue to stay in power. Good luck Justin!"

Trump said, "For anyone who is interested, I also told Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada that he largely caused the problems we have with them because of his Weak Border Policies, which allowed tremendous amounts of Fentanyl, and Illegal Aliens, to pour into the United States."

"These Policies are responsible for the death of many people!" he added.

Trump's post comes amid US-Canada trade tensions. Washington postponed for one month 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports that began Tuesday.

The US president has pledged to extend tariffs to a range of other industries, including copper, semiconductors, automobiles, pharmaceuticals and lumber.