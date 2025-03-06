Thursday, March 06, 2025
Two killed, one injured in accident near Kot Chutta

March 06, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Layyah  -  A speeding coach hit a motorcycle carrying three people near Basti Malana, Kot Chutta, on March 5, 2025, killing two on-the-spot and leaving one critically injured.  

Rescue 1122 reported that their control room received an emergency call at 11:28 AM about the accident involving a coach traveling from DG Khan to Jampur. Rescue teams promptly dispatched two ambulances and reached the scene within two minutes.   Officials confirmed that two victims, Mohsin (25) and Aqsa (20), died from fatal head injuries. Their bodies were shifted to THQ Hospital Kot Chutta for legal formalities. The third victim, Laila Bibi (45), who sustained severe head injuries, was rushed to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital in critical condition.

