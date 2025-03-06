Vanishing Humanities

The substantial investments currently directed towards STEM fields, which have placed undergraduate disciplines in the social sciences and humanities (SSH) at Pakistani universities under significant strain. The trend of deprioritising SSH programs challenges their long-term viability. Moreover, graduates from SSH encounter considerable obstacles in securing suitable employment. A critical assessment of their curricula reveals a predominant focus on general and theoretical knowledge, which do not sufficiently align with the skill sets and learning trajectories demanded by the rapidly changing and highly competitive job market. Consequently, many graduates face unemployment or become trapped in roles that do not align with their aspirations, thus leading to widespread dissatisfaction. This discontent is also manifesting in dwindling enrolment figures for these programs at our universities.

The decline of SSH in Pakistan is neither abrupt nor incidental. It is the cumulative result of decades of neglect, outdated pedagogies, and a misplaced prioritisation of STEM fields over disciplines that shape human understanding, ethics, and society. The crisis is deep, yet few recognise its broader implications beyond academia. Our discussion with scholars of humanities illuminates its root causes and presents a path forward. A glaring concern among academics and students alike is the persistence of antiquated curricula.

One respondent recounted how professors continue to teach from outdated texts, such as George Yule’s works on linguistics, rather than incorporating contemporary scholarship. In the same vein, another participant reiterated, “I have seen teachers use extremely old books on linguistics because they don’t want to work hard to teach students the latest research, rather they are interested in writing their own scholarly articles,”. This stagnation in content delivery fails to inspire intellectual curiosity and stifles the evolution of creative and innovative thoughts. Equally concerning is the rigid, theory-loaded nature of these programs. Traditional instructions often emphasize memorisation over analytical engagement, leaving graduates ill-prepared for the demands of modern professions. One of the respondents suggested, ‘There should be a major subject along with a minor from another branch of knowledge like business and cultural studies,’. He emphasised the need for an interdisciplinary approach.

However, Pakistan is not alone facing this crisis. Universities, from across the world, are facing similar challenges, with SSH increasingly sidelined in favour of programs deemed more lucrative. One respondent highlighted the example of West Virginia University, which recently axed more than 30 programs, over half of them in the humanities and arts. This highlights the broader shift in educational priorities. Another pressing issue is the proliferation of superficial research. Rather than advancing meaningful inquiry, many academics are caught in a cycle of publishing for impact factors rather than for genuine intellectual contribution. ‘We are actually not doing our job! Things were much better with old methods because we were doing our jobs,’ lamented one academic. He criticised the shift from genuine scholarship to bureaucratic ranking systems. The notion that social sciences lack financial viability has discouraged many students. One respondent stated bluntly that humanities graduates ‘can’t make money’ as compared to their STEM counterparts. In a society where economic security often dictates academic choices, social sciences are frequently cast aside in favour of fields with clearer career trajectories and higher salaries. Furthermore, Pakistan’s education system fails to bridge the gap between social sciences and industry. While STEM disciplines feed directly into technology and business sectors, humanities remain sidelined as abstract disciplines. While emphasising the need for practical applications of social sciences, one respondent noted ‘As these disciplines have long been moved to applied sciences, they could bring healthy and fruitful results in society if implemented properly.’ Although interdisciplinary studies are an integral part of elite institutions worldwide, they remain largely absent from Pakistan’s academic landscape. While universities abroad are integrating humanities with artificial intelligence, economics, and environmental studies, Pakistani academia remains stuck in rigid disciplinary boundaries. A respondent observed, ‘One of the reasons is that we don’t promote and encourage interdisciplinary studies and research.’

There is a deeper, ingrained cultural bias against humanities education. Many respondents noted that Pakistani society tends to perceive STEM fields as prestigious, while humanities are often viewed as fallback options for those who cannot excel in ‘harder’ subjects. This perception reinforces a cycle in which students, parents, and policymakers deprioritise social sciences in favour of more commercially viable fields. Government policy further exacerbates this decline. Funding allocations overwhelmingly support STEM disciplines, thus leaving SSH underfunded and undervalued. Despite these challenges, viable solutions exist to restore the vitality of SSH in Pakistan. First, universities must modernise syllabi, incorporating contemporary issues such as digital humanities, environmental sustainability, and global governance to enhance relevance. Second, encouraging hybrid programs that blend social sciences with technology, business, and policy studies can attract more students. Third, universities should offer internships, fieldwork, and research projects that provide practical applications of social science disciplines. Fourth, collaborations with private sector firms, NGOs, and government institutions can create job pathways for humanities graduates. Finally, public awareness campaigns can help highlight the value of social sciences in developing critical thinkers, ethical leaders, and socially responsible citizens.

The decline of SSH in Pakistan is not a fate sealed in stone. With decisive action, strategic reforms, and a shift in societal attitudes, these disciplines can regain their rightful place in academia and beyond. More than just a question of academic survival, this is about the intellectual and ethical fabric of the nation. Without the humanities, we risk nurturing a generation that is technically proficient but devoid of the critical thinking, empathy, and historical awareness needed to navigate an increasingly complex world. The time to act is now.

Muhammad Shaban Rafi and Amna Naveed

Shahban Rafi is a Professor of English at Riphah International University, Lahore. He can be contacted at: muhammad.shaban@riphah.edu.pk

Amna Naveed is an Assistant Professor of English at COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus.