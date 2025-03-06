Varsity Funding

As a delegation from the International Monetary Fund visits the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) in Karachi to discuss Pakistan’s economic trajectory, three universities in the federal capital, Islamabad, are struggling to stay afloat due to severe financial constraints. This stark contrast highlights the widening disparity between Pakistan’s private and public sector universities—while institutions like IBA thrive and attract global delegations, others teeter on the brink of financial collapse.

It has emerged that Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU), the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), and the Federal Urdu University of Science and Technology are facing acute financial distress due to inadequate funding from the Higher Education Commission (HEC). As a result, they have requested a supplementary grant of 2.5 billion rupees from the government to address their financial woes. Since the passage of the 18th Constitutional Amendment, responsibility for funding universities has largely shifted to the provinces. However, apart from Sindh, most provinces have failed to meet their financial obligations, forcing the HEC to shoulder an increasing burden. This has placed federally chartered universities, particularly those in Islamabad, at significant risk. The financial shortfall in the higher education sector has been growing each year.

While the deficit stood at 17.7 billion rupees in 2018, it has now ballooned to over 65 billion rupees for the current fiscal year due to rising costs and reduced budget allocations. The government, meanwhile, is implementing austerity measures and cutting expenditures across various sectors. However, education is one area where such cuts should be reconsidered, given its critical role in economic development.

At the same time, it is worth noting that state-owned enterprises continue to suffer losses that far exceed the funding shortfall in the higher education sector. The government would do well to address inefficiencies in these enterprises rather than allowing universities—especially prestigious public institutions—to fall into financial ruin. Nonetheless, public universities must also exercise financial discipline by curbing excessive salaries and ensuring that funding requests are aligned with the country’s current economic realities.