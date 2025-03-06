There is an issue that has become a growing financial and social burden on middle-class families in Pakistan—the increasing extravagance of weddings. What was once a simple and intimate celebration has now transformed into a competition of luxury, often pushing families into financial distress.

There was a time when weddings were held at home and celebrated with a modest dinner, attended only by close relatives. Now, middle-class families feel pressured to plan weddings that cost millions of rupees—not just for the venue and food, but also for designer outfits, pre-wedding shoots, luxury locations, and elaborate decorations. The question is: why have weddings become more about social pressure than personal happiness?

One of the biggest driving factors behind this trend is societal pressure. Families worry more about “what will people say?” than what they can actually afford. According to a Gallup Pakistan survey, 70% of families overspend on weddings just to avoid criticism. Social media has further intensified this pressure, turning weddings into Instagram-worthy spectacles rather than meaningful commitments.

Another major factor is the commercialization of the wedding industry. A 2023 Dawn News report highlighted that Pakistan’s wedding industry generates over $5 billion annually. Wedding planners, luxury banquet halls, celebrity makeup artists, and destination weddings all promote the idea that a wedding must be grand, even if it leads to debt. Many middle-class families take out loans to keep up with this unrealistic standard.

Cultural expectations and gender norms make the burden even heavier for the bride’s family. A 2021 UN Women Pakistan report states that 60% of families start saving for their daughters’ weddings from childhood, knowing it will be a massive financial strain. If a family cannot afford luxury expenses, they are often labelled as “miserly” or judged by society.

Influencers, celebrities, and community leaders should promote modest, meaningful weddings. Countries like Malaysia and the UAE offer financial incentives for simple weddings—Pakistan can implement similar policies. Even Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) encouraged modest weddings, emphasising the importance of avoiding extravagance.

Not every wedding needs to be a social media spectacle. If we stop glorifying extravagant weddings online, families will feel more comfortable with budget-friendly celebrations.

Parents and children must understand that unnecessary expenses should be avoided. A wedding should be a personal decision, not a display of social status. Families should prioritise financial stability over societal approval.

The real question is: Are we ready to break this cycle? Can we shift weddings from being status symbols to meaningful commitments? If we wish to relieve middle-class families from this overwhelming financial burden, it is time for a collective change in mindset.

MARIA HAMEED,

Karachi.