2 suspected robbers arrested after police encounter

APP
May 06, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

WAH CANTT -Two suspected robbers were arrested in an injured condition after police encounter on Jallala Road in Malikabad area in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, four persons riding on two different motorcycles were signalled to stop, however, they opened fire on the police party. During cross-firing, two fleeing outlaws received bullet injuries and fell down, and were subsequently arrested. He said that the suspected outlaws were identified as Iftikhar and Abdullah. 

He added that during the preliminary interrogation, the arrested outlaws have confessed their involvement in robberies, theft, snatching, and street crimes in various localities of the twin cities of Taxila and Wah. The police spokesman further 

informed that two suspected outlaws managed to escape taking advantage of dark and cross-firing.

Tags:

APP

