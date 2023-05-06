6 Nadra officials fired for illegally accessing COAS family data

ISLAMABAD - The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has initiated criminal proceedings against those employees who have been allegedly involved in unauthorized access to the data of Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir’s family.
An official source informed The Nation that as many as six NADRA employees had been terminated from service for illegally accessing data of the Army Chief’s family.
The action was taken after Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik ordered four separate inquiries on December 23, 2022 and March, 2, 2023.
A joint probe conducted by NADRA and a sensitive security agency in December 2022, discovered that Farooq Ahmed, a junior executive employee working in Benazir Income Support Program, was the first person to have unlawfully accessed the data.
The high-powered inquiry committee technically analyzed logins, user IDs, system logs and IP addresses.
As a result of the probe, as many as 10 employees were identified who illegally accessed COAS’s family data. As a result, the accused were cross-examined and a charge sheet was issued to them on January 6 this year.
After that, the two inquiry committees found six officials responsible.
The committee imposed a major penalty of termination from service under the Government Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules 1973 on these six employees. The source privy to the development said Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik was committed to safeguard the personal information of citizens against unauthorized or illegal access as he believed that the security of data and the privacy of ordinary citizens was as important as the security of individuals in power.
The official source said that chairman NADRA has issued some strict guidelines as a result of which, no employee was authorized to log in of any other colleague. Similarly, no data entry operator had the permission to access personal data of any citizen and biometric of a family member was an essential requirement to access anybody’s family tree.