ADCA President Fuaad Lone visits Pakistan to promote deaf cricket

LAHORE-President of American Deaf Cricket Association (ADCA), Fuaad Hasan Lone, received a warm welcome from officials of the Pakistan Deaf Cricket Association at Allama Iqbal International Airport. Lone’s visit aims to promote the development of deaf cricket in Pakistan and America.

During his stay, Lone will meet with officials of the Pakistan Deaf Cricket Association, particularly Irfan Miraj, Coach Nadeem Zafar and Trainer Farhan Masood, who will brief him on the structure and operations of deaf cricket in Pakistan. Lone will observe the level of deaf cricket in Pakistan and explore ways to further enhance the standard of the sport in the region.

Nadeem Zafar and Irfan Miraj pledged their full support to the American Deaf Cricket Association, expressing hope that strengthening brotherly relations between both countries through cricket would improve the standard of deaf cricket in both nations and benefit players from both sides. Lone will be in Pakistan until May 15, 2023.