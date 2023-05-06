Agreement signed: PITB to provide digital solutions to PHA

LAHORE - The Punjab Information and Tech­nology Board (PITB) would provide digital management and monitoring system to the Punjab Horticulture Author­ity (PHA), and an agreement was signed in this regard at the PHA head office, here on Friday. Director General PHA Muhammad Tahir Wattoo and Director PITB Nausheen Fiaz signed the agreement, while Additional DG PHA Safiullah, Director Adminis­tration Musa Ai, Programme Manager PITB Muhammad Bilal and other officers were also present. Addressing the event, Tahir Wattoo said that the aim of the agreement was to get an extraordinary digital monitoring and management system. After completing the system, the information would be accessible to the public, he added. Wattoo said that all payments and revenue collection would also be digi­talised, data of all canteens in parks, billboards would also be digitalised, adding that the PHA was expected to get ex­tra Rs150-200 million earn­ing through digitalisation.