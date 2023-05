Azad and Jammu Kashmir Premier Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq met Finance Minister on Saturday.

Both discussed financial matters as well as development projects and AJK PM briefed Mr Dar over the steps to increase revenue.

The minister said the federal government was determined to improve development in all regions adding the government granted top priority to the AJK government.

Mr Dar said the centre was committed to steer the country out of crisis despite challenges.