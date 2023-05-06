ANF recovers over 2kg drugs in 3 operations

RAWALPINDI - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in three operations managed to recover over two kg drugs and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He said in an operation at Lahore International Airport, 59 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a Riyadh-bound passenger resident of Haripur.

In the second operation in Haripur Mansehra, one kg charras was recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Abbottabad. In the third operation conducted near Karachi Cantt Station, 1200 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of a drug peddler resident of Karachi.