Saturday, May 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ANF recovers over 2kg drugs in 3 operations

ANF recovers over 2kg drugs in 3 operations
APP
May 06, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in three operations managed to recover over two kg drugs and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday. 

He said in an operation at Lahore International Airport, 59 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a Riyadh-bound passenger resident of Haripur.

In the second operation in Haripur Mansehra, one kg charras was recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Abbottabad. In the third operation conducted near Karachi Cantt Station, 1200 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of a drug peddler resident of Karachi.

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1683260491.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023